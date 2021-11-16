Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

NYSE:HII opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

