Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Lifted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,691,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,851,987 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Huntington Bancshares worth $95,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 277,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 770,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,869,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,395,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.