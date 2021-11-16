Howdoo (UDOO) Price Down 2.9% This Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Howdoo has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $16,931.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 470,860,362 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

