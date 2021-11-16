Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

NYSE:HON opened at $222.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

