Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.

Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $328.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 57,299 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.