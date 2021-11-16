Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%.
Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $328.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.24.
Several analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.
