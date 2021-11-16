HomeServe’s (HSV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).
Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 883 ($11.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 886.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 940.55. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 93.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
