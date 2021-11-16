HomeServe’s (HSV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised HomeServe to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,286.70 ($16.81).

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at GBX 883 ($11.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 886.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 940.55. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 93.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.61%.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

