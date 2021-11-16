Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

NYSE HD opened at $371.08 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $375.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $348.59 and a 200-day moving average of $331.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $391.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.06.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

