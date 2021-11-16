Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 300,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00.

Shares of STX stock opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

