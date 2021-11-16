Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,260 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 94.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $131.50 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

