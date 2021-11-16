Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,100 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRG. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $5,839,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRG opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.03.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

FRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

