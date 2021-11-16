Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,278 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $385.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.