High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by 175.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. High Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

In related news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $199,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald Hellerman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $388,600 over the last ninety days. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in High Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of High Income Securities Fund worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

