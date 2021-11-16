Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Hexcel makes up 1.6% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

NYSE HXL traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.65 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

