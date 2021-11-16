Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.86. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Heska by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

