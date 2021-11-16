Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

TSE:HRX opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$686.62 million and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.87. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.65.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.