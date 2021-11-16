Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post $57.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.70 million and the highest is $57.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $238.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 69.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $912.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

