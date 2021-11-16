Helmerich & Payne (HP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HP opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Helmerich & Payne worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

