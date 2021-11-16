HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €80.71 Average PT from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.54 ($94.75).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ETR:HEI traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €66.02 ($77.67). The company had a trading volume of 520,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.31. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €56.18 ($66.09) and a one year high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

