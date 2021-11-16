Hefren Tillotson Inc. Purchases 3,738 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

