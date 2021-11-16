Head to Head Survey: QDM International (QDMI) & Its Peers

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 33 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare QDM International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QDM International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 6.00% 17.26% 5.56%

Volatility & Risk

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, indicating that its share price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QDM International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 244 1048 1181 45 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 5.79%. Given QDM International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QDM International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 40.18

QDM International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

QDM International peers beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

