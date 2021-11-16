Head-To-Head Contrast: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) vs. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -19.80% -23.44% -6.01% Sun Country Airlines 12.54% 1.35% 0.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 1 8 6 0 2.33 Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.50%. Sun Country Airlines has a consensus price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Sun Country Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Sun Country Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.43 -$428.70 million ($5.35) -4.46 Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.57 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Spirit Airlines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

