Head to Head Comparison: SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) and Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SGS and Absolute Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 0 7 3 0 2.30 Absolute Software 0 3 4 0 2.57

Absolute Software has a consensus price target of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 87.93%. Given Absolute Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Absolute Software is more favorable than SGS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SGS and Absolute Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $6.20 billion 3.70 $511.97 million N/A N/A Absolute Software $120.78 million 4.03 $3.73 million ($0.13) -75.38

SGS has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Absolute Software pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and Absolute Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A Absolute Software -4.73% -19.49% 6.45%

Risk & Volatility

SGS has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absolute Software beats SGS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

