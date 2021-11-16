HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after acquiring an additional 445,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

