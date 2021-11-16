HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

RWLK opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.01. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

