HC Wainwright Lowers Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target to $7.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of EGLX opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $502.90 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

