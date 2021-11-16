Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.24

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 66347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.
In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 682,173 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,944.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
