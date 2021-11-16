Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.24

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 66347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rick Roetken sold 133,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,336,334.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 682,173 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,944.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hayward by 654.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Company Profile (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

