Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $1.91 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Hathor has a market cap of $345.26 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

