Harvest Finance Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $149.53 or 0.00236344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and $14.84 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 667,436 coins and its circulating supply is 635,365 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

