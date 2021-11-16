Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Down 69.2% in October

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

HBRIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.01.

HBRIY stock remained flat at $$4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

