Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 47.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €142.60 ($167.76) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €155.45 ($182.88).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €226.60 ($266.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €56.60 ($66.59) and a 52 week high of €235.60 ($277.18).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

