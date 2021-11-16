Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

