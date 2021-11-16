H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as low as $3.81. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 150,657 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

