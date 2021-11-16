Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Bimbo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of BMBOY opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Grupo Bimbo has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

