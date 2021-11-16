Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 61,387 shares.The stock last traded at $131.06 and had previously closed at $131.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 89.67%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
