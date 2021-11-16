Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 61,387 shares.The stock last traded at $131.06 and had previously closed at $131.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 89.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

