Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GRID traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 124.75 ($1.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,541. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 102.75 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.