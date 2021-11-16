Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the October 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. Greggs has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGGSF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

