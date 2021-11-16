GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$17.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 13.08 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.46 million and a PE ratio of -31.57. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$15.48 and a 52-week high of C$43.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.42.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

