Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 87,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,977. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $494,520. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

