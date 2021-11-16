Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 86,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Greenlane alerts:

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $65,322.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $494,520 in the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNLN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.