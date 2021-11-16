Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796. Greenbriar Capital has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

