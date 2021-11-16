Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,796. Greenbriar Capital has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
