Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli Sells 2,491 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GLDD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,164. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $168.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

