Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.63 ($28.98).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.65.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.