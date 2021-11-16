Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,295. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Gracell Biotechnologies worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

