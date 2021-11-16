Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 169,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,740. Gores Technology Partners II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 32.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,025,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 0.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the third quarter worth about $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

