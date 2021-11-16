GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

GDRX stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $302,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

