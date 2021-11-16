Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 6,414 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,732,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,130,000 after purchasing an additional 637,132 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3,621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 322,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEZU opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

