Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.63 Million Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $1,065,869.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,347 shares of company stock worth $7,919,873. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.