Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.44. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JELD shares. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,914,040 shares of company stock worth $425,008,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

