Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 72,028 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 120.0% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in MaxLinear by 897.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

MaxLinear stock opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

