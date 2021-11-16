Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 236,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Alkami Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 11,801 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $354,266.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,943 over the last ninety days.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $49.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 9.72.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

